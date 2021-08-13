Aditya Narayan spills the beans on The Indian Idol Finals

Aditya Narayan is the busiest showbiz entertainer in Mumbai right now. As Indian Idol reaches its finale on August 15, Aditya is shooting non-stop for the event. “We are shooting the grand finale over a period of five days because it’s a 12-hour finale. The winners will be announced live. But the rest will be pre-recorded. A large chunk of shooting will happen on August 15 itself.”

And of course Aditya is going to perform at the finale. “I am performing with my father and with Shanmukha Priya. Mika Singh, Javed Ali, Amit Mishra are also performing. Bharati Singh and her husband Harsh, and Jay Bhanushali will help me with the hosting since it’s an 18-hour finale.”

That isn’t all. Aditya has more surprises in store. “This is the first that that Papa and I will be co-hosting a segment. Our act is very interesting because I am singing one of his most popular songs ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Lekar’ from Gadar while Papa will sing my hit song ‘Tatat Tatat’ from Ram Leela.”

As Indian Idol wraps up, Aditya Narayan prepares to host another show. “I will be hosting a new show after Indian Idol. Yes, I am hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The auditions have started. From September onwards I start shooting for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. I am looking forward to that as well.”

