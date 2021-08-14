Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and other family members arrive at Anil Kapoor’s residence for Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding

Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with long time boyfriend Karan Boolani tonight. The couple will be having an intimate ceremony at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence in the presence of close friends and family members.

On the evening of Saturday, August 14, members of the Kapoor family were seen arriving at Anil Kapoor's residence one by one. From Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor to Khushi Kapoor, members of the Kapoor family were seen pouring in.Take a look:





As per reports, the wedding celebrations are likely to go on for two-three days. Rhea and Karan have been been in a relationship for the past 13 years. Karan is a filmmaker with many ad commercials to his credit. He also assisted in the film Aisha which was produced by Rhea with Sonam Kapoor as the lead.

