Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shaandilyaa join hands for Mahesh Manjrekar’s dream project White

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shandaliyaa come together for Mahesh Manjrerkar’s White. The film will be jointly produced by Legend Global Studio and Thinkink Picturez. The makers are aiming to release the film on Dussehra 2022.
Producer Sandeep Singh, Legend Global Studio Shared, "The distance between dreams and reality is action. I took one today by joining hands with Mahesh. I never stop dreaming and neither does Mahesh. Happy to be a part of his dream and journey"
Director Mahesh Manjrekar Shared, “I have been living with this story for almost a decade and now finally White got its color when these two passionate filmmakers Sandeep and Raaj joined me in making my dream project. I am excited with their belief in me and I can't wait to begin giving White its true color”
