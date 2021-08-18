Tiger Shroff rehearses triple kicks and high kicks for action sequences in Ganapath, watch video

Heropanti fame Tiger Shroff is working all hard for his upcoming movie Ganapath, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The 31-year-old actor will once again be seen all in action. The fans are already highly anticipating the action-thriller performance.

While rehearsing for the action, Tiger gave sneak peek into his session by sharing a video of him where he can be seen performing triple kicks and high jumps. He captioned the clip, "Here’s a small sneak peak into our #ganpath action rehearsals with the amazing @timman79. this is just the beginning guys hes pushed me beyond my limits…some amazing stuff coming soon stay tuned @jackkybhagnani #vikasbahl.”

On the work front, while Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 starring Shraddha Kapoor, RiteishDeshmukh and others, he recently made his Hindi singing debut with 'Vande Mataram' for which the PM of India himself praised him.Tiger is currently working on various projects and will feature in movies like Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Rambo.

