Rhea Kapoor shares her first wedding picture with her husband Karan Boolani donning ivory Anamika Khanna lehenga

Indian film producer and co-owner of the fashion line Rheson, Rhea Kapoor, who is also the younger daughter of Anil Kapoor, just got married to her long time beau Karan Boolani. On August 14, the Kapoors went for an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai for Rhea and Karan with only close family and friends.

The newly-wed bride shook the internet with the very first post of their wedding ceremony where we get to see the gorgeous Rhea Kapoor in stunning white, ivory, and gold-toned bridal lehenga with beautiful thread work along with half-sleeved blouse, billowing matching skirt, and dupatta.

She accessorized the look with a statement veil which seemed to be crafted with pearls instead of using another dupatta over her head. She also wore an elegant pearl and kundan set and layered it with a long diamond necklace and beautiful mangalsutra along with Kundan bangles and a pearl ring. For her wedding makeup, she kept a minimal and sophisticated matte look with the dramatic winged eye look along with nude brown lips and did an open middle part sleek hairstyle revealing the sindoor.

On the other hand, we see Karan Boolani in a beige wedding designer sherwani styled with a red shawl which made him incredible. Rhea also captioned the post saying that she was nervous even after dating for 12 years. She wrote, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now, I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many of our lives.”

Meanwhile, Pammi Bakshi Gautam, editor of movie magazine, shared a stunningly gorgeous picture of Rhea’s mom in a beautiful designer mustard kurta accessorized with a gorgeous kundan set with yellow and green pearl. The caption read, “Father of the bride @anilskapoor has been given a run for his money by the gorgeous mother of the bride.”

