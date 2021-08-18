Julianne Hough Really Loves Those Freebies

Dancing with the Stars pro Julianne Hough made the MOST of her time at the Day of Indulgence party on Sunday. Looks like she stocked up on just about everything that fit her and more… Will she make it to her car without help? That white bag on her back is full of Spanx which she might need when she appears on The Bachelorette. ABC wants Julianne, who happens to be divorced and between boyfriends, to appear on the show to boost ratings, which have sunk to an all-time low. Julianne is currently on a break from DWTS, and she’s definitely open to appearing on an upcoming season.

