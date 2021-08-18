The Day Jennifer Lopez And Emme Indulged…

Forget the Oscars, the dreamiest and most envied Hollywood party of the year is producer Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence party. The all-female celebrity invitees are pampered with massages and pedicures and allowed to shop for free samples of a huge array of merchandise- clothing (like Spanx, designer jeans etc) jewelry, sunglasses, exclusive beauty products, amazing chocolates and treats— all the while indulging in an incredible array of sweet desserts and gourmet food. Each guest leaves with a big suitcase packed with free gifts! Jennifer Lopez brought daughter Emme, 13, to her first Indulgence party and we were surprised to see how cute little Emme dressed like a grandma for the occasion – maybe she didn’t want to look like the youngest one there…

