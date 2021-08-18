Alex Rodriguez: The Show Must Go On!

Former NY Yankee Alex Rodriguez wants to world to know he is THRIVING in spite of being so publicly dumped by his fiancee Jennifer Lopez for Ben Affleck. Every day he wakes up to new photos and stories in the press about Jennifer and Ben- SOME guys would have “disappeared” under these circumstances. But Alex has been EVERYWHERE- he vacationed on his 46th birthday in the South of France with attractive NFL reporter Melanie Collins– the same trip he had once planned with J.Lo. And of course, paparazzi caught it ALL. This week he also visited the Field of Dreams baseball field in Iowa where the Yankees played the Chicago White Sox, and he met Kevin Costner. Obviously a fan, Alex posted this selfie with Kevin, who starred in his favorite baseball movie. So he’s not at home brooding…

