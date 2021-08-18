Karisma Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan with a video containing their still from the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain on his 51st birthday

On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday, actress and sister-in-law, Karisma Kapoor shared a small clip containing pictures from their film Hum Saath Saath Hain. The actress combined the throwback pictures as well as the latest ones and uploaded them on her Instagram handle. The duo share a very friendly relationship having worked in a hit film together and have also known each other for a long time even before Kareena Kapoor's marriage with him. After he became his brother-in-law they bonded even more and were usually seen vacationing and spending time with their family.

The actress went back to their old times and posted the clip captioning it, "Reel life to Real life it’s always a blast with you. Happy birthday saifu!" along with #bestbrotherinlaw. Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have shared screen space in movies like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Biwi No. 1 and Yeh Dillagi.

Saif Ali Khan family members and co-stars too wished him on his birthday with adorable posts on their respective social media handles. While wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan planned a relaxing trip with only the birthday boy, Jeh, Taimur and her at a private resort in the Maldives to ring in his 51st birthday.

