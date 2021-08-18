Alia Bhatt signed by Samsung India for Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, announced its partnership with leading actor and youth icon Alia Bhatt for its premium Galaxy Z Series foldable smartphones. Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Samsung's most powerful and premium foldable smartphones, come with an array of more optimized foldable experiences allowing consumers to unfold newer experiences. From the iconic design to the immersive large-screen experience, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 offer users unique new ways to work, watch and play.

"We are happy to have partnered with Alia Bhatt for our foldable campaign in India. Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are an amalgamation of style, premium looks, innovation, and utility that promise a smooth smartphone experience for our young users. Alia’s immense popularity among young Gen Z and millennial consumers will help us deepen our bonds with them. Moreover, Alia's quality and depth of work resonate with Samsung's key values of openness and innovation,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

Speaking about the association, Alia Bhatt stated, “I have done a small test run with Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 and I feel they live up to every promise that the brand has made. Samsung’s new foldable phones look sleek and come in interesting color options. I love the camera and the large cover screen, and also the fact that these foldable phones are very compact and portable. As for technology, it is truly cutting edge at the same time very user friendly and easy to navigate through.”

“The campaign has shaped up really well. I really liked the script and the communication that Samsung wants to put forth. I am really excited for the campaign to break, now. I think Samsung has a strong presence and it is a very trusted brand. It is a pleasure to be a part of their journey while adding a little to my own,” Alia Bhatt added.

Over the course of the next few days, weeks and months, Alia Bhatt will be involved in a robust campaign that entails digital and outdoor activations. Alia Bhatt has always been at the forefront of brand communications and a trusted partner for marketers and brand managers to leverage their campaigns, cutting across industries. Alongside her cinematic accomplishments, the actor runs multiple charitable programs hinged on sustainability and animal welfare. She has also made strategic investments in a few unicorns and has started up a kidswear label recently.

Meanwhile, Samsung announced that pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will open on August 24 in India. Samsung is committed to giving more consumers access to the unique foldable experience. That’s why Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are being offered at attractive prices in India.

