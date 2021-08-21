Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan to kick off Vikram Vedha remake in Serbia in October 2021 

Following much delay amid pandemic and cast change, it seems like the Vikram Vedha remake is falling into place. Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, who are set to reprise the roles of R Madhan and Vijay Sethupathi, will reportedly begin shooting in October 2021 in Serbia.
According to a report in a daily, the team of Vikram Vedha remake along with the lead actors will head to Serbia for the majority of the shoot followed by a schedule in Georgia. The plan is to film the action sequences in foreign locales before returning to India to shoot dramatic portions.
It is a noir thriller starring Vikram, a pragmatic policeman, and his partner Simon who are on the hunt to capture Vedha. When Vedha voluntarily surrenders, he offers to tell Vikram a story, throwing Vikram's life into disarray.
ALSO READ: MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha remake to release on September 30, 2022
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply