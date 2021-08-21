Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom may premiere on Amazon Prime Video 4 weeks after theatrical release

The much talked about Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom released yesterday in theatres across India. Despite the Covid-19 restrictions the makers of the film released Bellbottom across 1600 screens in India. However, with limited seating capability, the overall revenue of the venture will certainly be affected. Despite this, film trade circles have been lauding Vashu Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar for taking a massive first step to rejuvenate the exhibition sector. While currently, Bellbottom continues to run in theatres, Bollywood Hungama has details on its digital release.
Talking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, the trade source informed us, “The makers of Bellbottom and Akshay Kumar have the option to release the film on the digital platform after four weeks from its theatrical release. In fact, Amazon Prime Video has already acquired the streaming rights of Bellbottom and will premiere the film on its OTT streaming platform.” Ask the source about details how this deal was locked and he continues, “The producer of Bellbottom Vashu Bhagnani wanted to premiere the film on OTT two weeks after its release. However, with national multiplex chains negotiating the theatrical release and terms, Bhagnani finally settled for four weeks.”
