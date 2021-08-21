Emraan Hashmi on Chehre co-star Rhea Chakraborty being demonised – “I think that was completely uncalled for and very unfair”

Over a year ago, Rhea Chakraborty made headlines after the death of the actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor passed away in June 2020. Post that, Chakraborty and her family were mired in several controversies and the actress and her brother were arrested as well. Months after her release, the actress is trying to move on with her life and often shares some glimpses of her life on social media. The actress will star in Rumi Jafry's movie Chehre starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Krystle D'Souza.

During Chehre promotions, when asked about how they felt when Rhea Chakraborty was demonized in media, both Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D'Souza said that their hearts went to her and her family for what they went through. In conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Emraan Hashmi says, "It was so blown out of proportion. This media trial that was conducted was, according to me, so lame. You almost destroyed a family's life and for what? Because of some conjecture and some assumptions on something that had happened. Why don't you keep that aside and do what is called – actual reporting? There are some portals that do that. But, if everything got down to understand the ethics of that and everyone followed those ground rules, I think this world would be a better place. Because as common sense prevails, you've got to understand, there is a judicial system. Its sole purpose is to do this. So why does a portion of the media jump in and put down a guilty verdict on someone? I think that is completely uncalled for and very unfair. I think throughout the entire thing, my heart went out for her and her family. I couldn't have imagined what they have gone through."

Krystle D'Souza agreed with Emraan Hashmi's words and further said, "My heart completely goes out to her. I feel nobody should be subjected to what she had to go through. Like there is a judicial system for this, they will take care of it, it's their job to do is and why we have laws and the judicial system. I don't think other people interfering was not at all necessary and needed in this manner."

She added, "She is a strong woman and even after everything, she has a very positive outtake for life. So, hats off to her. I don't think what happened to her was right."

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty. The film is now all set to release in the cinema houses on 27th August 2021.

