Neha Sharma turns up the heat in a sultry black bikini set in her latest photoshoot

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma, who debuted in the industry in the 2010 film Crook, is one of the most active actresses on social media where she shares a ton of edgy looks and fitness updates with her followers.
On Friday, the 33-year-old actress shared a hot reel post of herself with the song ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ while thanking everyone for 100 million views on the song. She was seen in a sultry black drawstrings bikini top and a matching bikini bottom styled with a black & white striped long beach shrug while striking some bold poses for the camera along with some BTS from the shoot.
On the work front, Neha Sharma is currently gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy film Jogira Sara Ra Ra with the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
