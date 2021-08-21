Injured Abhishek Bachchan drops Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at airport as the duo leaves for Ponniyin Selvan shoot

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted with daughter Aaradhya at Kalina Airport in Mumbai on August 20. As the mother-daughter duo headed to Orchha for Aishwarya’s upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan for shoot, Aishwarya’s husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped them at airport. Saying goodbye to Aaradhya with a hug, Abhishek was seen with his arm in a sling, which seemed to be injured along with his fingers.
While Aishwarya was carrying an all-black outfit, with black sweatshirt, leggings, a matching bag, covering her face with a black mask; Aaradhya was wearing her grey and pink outfit with a large butterfly at the front, having a face shield with a mask as they pose with the flight crew for pictures.
On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last featured with co-stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Fanney Khan in 2018 while Abhishek's last release was The Big Bull. His upcoming projects include Bob Biswas and Dasvi.
