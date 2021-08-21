Rumi Jaffery on Chehre – “Amitabh Bachchan will bring the audience back”

With COVID-19 rising, it is crystal clear that audience in the North India are not ready to return to the movie theatres.

Rumi Jaffery, whose Chehre is ready for release this Friday, says it’s time for audiences to return to movie theatres. "Bellbottom has opened on an encouraging note. I am hopeful that my film Chehre will bring audiences back into theatres.”

Rumi feels gung-ho about Chehre because it stars Amitabh Bachchan. “In the Hindi belt, Amitabh Bachchan is the only superstar who can work this miracle. I am reminded of his famous dialogue from Tinu Anand’s film Kaalia written by Tinu’s father Inder Raj Anand, ‘Hum jahaan khade hote hain line wahi se shuroo hoti hai.’ The queue begins from where Bachchan Sa'ab stands. I am confident he will bring the audience back in Chehre.”

Rumi also hopes the film will work for Rhea Chakraborty. “The poor girl and her family have gone through a lot (in the Sushant Singh Rajput case). For her sake, I hope Chehre works.”

