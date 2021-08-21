Rumi Jaffery on Chehre – “Amitabh Bachchan will bring the audience back”

With COVID-19 rising, it is crystal clear that audience in the North India are not ready to return to the movie theatres.
Rumi Jaffery, whose Chehre is ready for release this Friday, says it’s time for audiences to return to movie theatres. "Bellbottom has opened on an encouraging note. I am hopeful that my film Chehre will bring audiences back into theatres.”
Rumi also hopes the film will work for Rhea Chakraborty. “The poor girl and her family have gone through a lot (in the Sushant Singh Rajput case). For her sake, I hope Chehre works.”
