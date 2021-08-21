Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps her baby boy Jeh close to her in Maldives as he turns 6 months old

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently holidaying in Maldives with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur and Jeh. The date August 21 marks baby Jeh's six month birthday. On the occasion, the actress shared a picture of her with her baby on Instagram handle.

In the post shared, Kareena is seen holding Jeh in her arms, kissing on his head. While Kareena is seen wearing a black and pink swimsuit, her no-makeup look is rocking with high bun. While Alia Bhatt, Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra dropped heart-eyes and heart emojis on the post, aunt Saba Ali Khan wished in the comment section and shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories as well. Kareena wrote in the caption, “Love, happiness, and courage to you always ❤❤❤Happy 6 months my life.”

The 40-year old actress has been sharing glimpses from their vacation on her social media.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has decided to become as producer as Hansal Mehta is going to direct the upcoming thriller. Her upcoming film includes Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan.

