Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles in traditional yellow and red half saree on the occasion of Onam

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating Onam today. On Saturday, the 24-year-old actress shared two stunning throwback pictures of herself while wishing her fans.

She was seen in a beautiful traditional yellow half saree along with a red pallu and a matching red brocade blouse with a big bright smile on her face. She accessorized the look with a pair of red jhumka earrings and bangles. For her makeup, she kept it simple just by adding red lipstick along with natural open hair. She captioned the picture by saying, “Happy Onam #tbt #happyplace.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for the remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

