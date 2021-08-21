Emraan Hashmi recalls meeting Chehre co-star Amitabh Bachchan as a child, says ‘I have watched Sholay, Natwarlal about 50-100 times’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi will be seen against each other in the movie, Chehre, which is set for theatrical release. In the film, the audience will see Mr. Bachchan play the role of a lawyer while Emraan Hashmi playing a business tycoon. The two actors will be seen playing a game of façade to uncover the truth and the tussle between them is likely to become the talk of the town soon.

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed that he had met Amitabh Bachchan as a child. "I was actually awestruck and I had told him that too. The history of my conversations with Mr. Bachchan, in my household, started with my mother. She told me how he pulled my cheeks when I was three years old. He was shooting for Naseeb at a hotel at Bandstand. My mother used to work there as a manager. She was going by, with me in her arms and Mr. Bachchan had pulled my cheeks," he said.

"I was so obsessed with his films. I even told him that I have watched Sholay, Natwarlal about 50-100 times. I used to not eat lunch after coming back from school till I got to see a rerun of Mr. Bachchan’s films," the actor added.

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty. The film is now all set to release in the cinema houses on 27th August 2021.

