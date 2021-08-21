Shilpa Shetty stuns in blue and red saree for Super Dancer – Chapter 4, says ‘there is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise’

Indian actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is also a mother of two kids, never fails to impress her fans with her great styling and fitness routine. Shilpa is super consistent on social media from flaunting her great outfits to fun Instagram reels she does it all effortlessly.

On Saturday, the actress shared two breathtaking pictures of herself in a desi avatar with an inspiring and strong caption. She wrote, “There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise.”

Meanwhile, she is seen in a stunning blue and red saree with beautiful peacock print and sequins work along with a matching blouse from Mayyur Girotra couture. She accessorized this stunning look with a traditional choker, bangles, and ring from Anmol and Razwada Jewels. For her makeup, she did a glam nude look with winged eyeliner and nude brown lips. She kept her hair all open with soft bottom curls.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is back at the set of Super Dancer – Chapter 4 as a judge after a month.

