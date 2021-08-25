Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny slap each other in first look of Bullet Train screened at CinemaCon

Brad Pitt starrer Bullet Train trailer was screened at the annual convention of movie theater owners during an opening night presentation from Sony Pictures in Las Vegas on Monday, August 23. The action thriller went off with a bang at CinemaCon.

According to Variety, helmed by director David Leitch, the movie revolves around five assassins on a high-speed train who realize their assigned targets are related. Expected Leitch’saesthetic was seen with bareknuckle violence and high-contrast glamour. As everyone thought of Brad Pitt’s character like that of Tom Ford’s suit carrying a gun, turned out to be true. As the character was listed as “Ladybug,” is a drifter rocking hiking boots and a faded tweed coat on Leitch’s gorgeous and claustrophobic train.

While the film special features stars like Sandra Bullock, makers decided to surprise the viewers with a a clip of Pitt and global hip-hop star Bad Bunny(also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) who features in the film as formidable opponent for Pitt. In the clip, Bunny and Pitt slap each other around a luxury cabin on the speeding train while wearing white pinstripe suit, boots and an edge weapon, tussling over a briefcase. The footage also gave glimpse of actor Hiroyuki Sanada as an ominous passenger.

Besides Pitt, Sandra and Bad Bunny, the cast includes Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Logan Lerman. The project is based on Kōtarō Isaka’s book titled “Maria Beetle”, marks Bullock and Pitt’s first collaboration on-screen. It is being produced by Columbia Pictures’s Antoine Fuqua, 87North Production’s Kelly McCormick and Fuqua Films’ Kat Samick along with director Leitch.

Bullet Train is all set to premiere next year on April 8, 2022.

