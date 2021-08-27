Here’s why Tara Sutaria turned down Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy

Kartik Aaryan's next film Freddy has already gone on floors and now, it's already out that Alaya F will be playing his lead actress in the concept oriented drama. But before Alaya was even approached for the same, the film was offered to multiple other heroines, including Tara Sutaria.
Yes, a source reveals that Tara was indeed the makers' first choice for Freddy. The source shared with Bollywood Hungama, "The makers wanted a fresh pairing for the thriller and hence approached Tara for the same. The team needed her only for a few days in the initial schedule. But she had to say no to the same."
