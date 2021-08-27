Popular TV comedian Mubeen Saudagar joins cast of Zee Comedy Show

Even as the pandemic continues to cast its shadow of stress, Zee TV is making an attempt to lighten up the country's collective mood by offering its viewers an escape from all the stress via the route of rib-tickling comedy through its reality show, Zee Comedy Show. While the show has helped every Indian family unwind on their couch with some of India's top comedians making them LOL their stress away, viewers are now all set to see a new comedian entering into this mad bunch pretty soon. Having entertained people with his hilarious acts and wonderful comic timing on several shows in the past, popular comedian Mubeen Saudagar will be seen joining Zee Comedy Show.

All the ten artistes including Mubeen Saudagar, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, Chitrashi Rawat, Siddharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Punit J Pathak, Aditya Narayan, and BallRaaj will be seen coming together as one team – Team Hasaayenge in an attempt to spread some cheer and joy with the audience. In the upcoming episodes, the hilarious acts put up by all the comedians coupled with the witty reactions of our Laughing Buddha Farah Khan will surely leave everyone in splits. However, it will be Mubeen who will take over the show and impress everyone with his perfect comic timing and hilarious antics.

Talking about his new entry into the show, Mubeen Saudagar revealed, “To be honest, I’ve been following Zee Comedy Show ever since it went on air, and I must say it is hilarious. It has truly put a smile on everyone’s faces during such a gloomy time. In fact, I remember seeing the first episode and being blown away by the visual comedy they were attempting. This kind of comedy has actually never been attempted before on Indian Television and I am truly excited about getting an opportunity to join such a show. Doing acts on inclined slopes and 90-degree set-ups and miniature backdrops is not easy, but I’ll give it my all. I also have the pleasure of working with such wonderful artists and to make Farah and the rest of the world laugh. I can’t wait to explore my capabilities as well and I hope everyone will shower their love and blessings on our show.”

While Mubeen Saudagar’s entry will surely up the entertainment of the show, a few special guests are also set to make a surprise entry this weekend on Zee Comedy Show! To have a hearty laugh and drive away your stress, tune in to Zee Comedy Show every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM, only on Zee TV.

Also Read: “I have given two stars to the industry, one is Deepika Padukone, and the other is Rakhi Sawant,” reveals Zee Comedy Show’s Farah Khan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results