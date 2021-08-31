Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy to release in India on September 17

20the Century Studos’ globally acclaimed epic adventure comedy, Free Guy is set to release on 17th September across theaters in India in English and Hindi. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi, Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy.
In a recent interview with K-pop group Stray Kids' Bang Chan, Reynolds said that Free Guy is his favourite movie he's ever made. "It was just a fun movie. It was so nice to do a movie that was so fun and that made you laugh, cry, and jump out of your seat. All of those things were so much fun to be a part of and it's my favourite movie I've ever made," he shared.
Opening to overwhelmingly positive reviews and successful global box office, Free Guy will be released for Indian audiences on 17th September.
ALSO READ: “I think all the Stray Kids are amazing” – says Ryan Reynolds to Bang Chan during Free Guy promotions
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply