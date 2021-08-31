Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy to release in India on September 17

20the Century Studos’ globally acclaimed epic adventure comedy, Free Guy is set to release on 17th September across theaters in India in English and Hindi. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi, Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy.

In a recent interview with K-pop group Stray Kids' Bang Chan, Reynolds said that Free Guy is his favourite movie he's ever made. "It was just a fun movie. It was so nice to do a movie that was so fun and that made you laugh, cry, and jump out of your seat. All of those things were so much fun to be a part of and it's my favourite movie I've ever made," he shared.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Reynolds added, "It was a script that I read; I sent it to Shawn Levy, and I said, "This is something I think we could do together." I loved the themes of it – particularly backdropped by the world we've been living in the last [few] years. And we just jumped into it. Zak Penn and Shawn Levy and I all just started a massive rewrite that really went all the way through to the editing room. It was such a labor of love. But there's an old expression, "Listen to your movie because it will talk to you." And the reason why I keep working with Shawn and love Shawn so much is he believes in that same sort of idea as well."

Opening to overwhelmingly positive reviews and successful global box office, Free Guy will be released for Indian audiences on 17th September.

ALSO READ: “I think all the Stray Kids are amazing” – says Ryan Reynolds to Bang Chan during Free Guy promotions

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results