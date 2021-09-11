Janhvi Kapoor leaves Matrix; to join Karan Johar’s DCA?

Earlier this year, a big fallout with manager Reshma Shetty ended up in a bigger development for Karan Johar. The ace filmmaker decided to launch his own talent management agency along with Cornerstone and called it Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Most of the Dharma talents were reportedly told to leave Matrix and join DCA. And while Ananya Panday quickly left her previous agency Kwan Talent Management and joined the DCA bandwagon, we hear Janhvi Kapoor too is following suit.

A source shared with Bollywood Hungama, "While Salman Khan too began his agency United Being Talent after his big showdown with Matrix founder Reshma Shetty, that plan didn't quite work in his favour. But eventually, Karan changed the game and is now getting all his contacts under one roof. Janhvi recently bid farewell to Matrix and while she was ready to poach her own manager into DCA, the latter didn't want to quit Matrix. While she is already out of Matrix, she will soon join the DCA list." Her cousin sister Shanaya Kapoor is already represented by the same team.

Meanwhile, Janhvi's already locked work commitments will continue to be under Matrix, unless and until their tenures are complete. DCA is supposed to take complete control post that.

