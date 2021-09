Esha Gupta is a stylish queen. She keeps dropping ravishing looks on her gram. She gives out major style goals with chic co-ord sets, flowy dresses and her bodycon numbers.

Esha Gupta styled an all black outfit and looked stunning as always. Gupta styled a gorgeous black wrap around top with a deep plunge. She paired it with black trousers. Her makeup was bronzed with shimmer shadow. She completed the look with diamond jewellery and looked ravishing.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the song Booha by Shree Brar.

