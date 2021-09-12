Akshay Kumar starrer BellBottom to release on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Akshay Kumar's latest film BellBottom had become the first film to get a worldwide theatrical release after the devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India earlier this year. The film directed by Ranjit Tiwari was released in theatres on August 19. The release of the film was limited in India as some of the states in the country have yet not allowed the reopening of theatres.

Now, the makers of Bellbottom have announced the digital release date of the film. Akshay Kumar on Sunday took to his social media to announce that the film will be released on September 16 on Amazon Prime Video, exactly a month after its theatrical release.

Date aap yaad rakhna, mission hum yaad dila denge. #BellBottomOnPrime, releases September 16.@PrimeVideoIN @vashubhagnani @vaaniofficial @humasqureshi @LaraDutta @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms pic.twitter.com/iMbmEjOJDq

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2021

The action-packed racy thriller is bound to give nail-biting thrills. Inspired from the real-life hijacking events in the 80’s the story essays the unparalleled courage of the unsung hero known by his code name – BellBottom. Akshay Kumar will be seen donning the hat of this undercover agent on a covert mission to free 210 hostages held by hijackers.

"Our audiences enjoy a fair share of action and thriller stories, and we are glad to have brought BellBottom to them," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. "The movie has been received well by the audiences, and it’s our endeavor to take this story to a worldwide audience. Packed with a riveting script and great performances, it is one of the stellar additions to our content library."

"I’m delighted that my film is reaching a global audience through Amazon Prime Video,” said Director Ranjit M Tewari. “It is a story of many unsung heroes that I felt deserved to be told to one and all. It is the perfect mix of an intriguing plot, actors who’ve given their all that will keep audiences hooked right till the very end."

"After getting the theatres going, it is time to take this story to more people, and what better way to do that than releasing BellBottom on Amazon Prime Video; with a reach of 240+ countries and territories, I am hoping this tale of an unsung hero reaches audiences far and wide," exclaimed lead actor Akshay Kumar.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani added, "With BellBottom, Ranjit M Tewari and the entire cast and crew have worked hard to elevate the entertainment quotient to make an out-and-out blockbuster. Recently I have seen the audience has developed more interest in watching action thrillers that keep them at the edge of their seat. I am very happy to have collaborated with Amazon Prime Video to release the film digitally which could help us reach in over 240 countries and territories worldwide."

