Kunal Kapoor turns poet on Koffee With Karan, gives out some hilarious rhymes

Kunal Kapoor has been having a wonderful time on the back of the release of his show, The Empire. In the show, the actor played the role of an emperor. The actor has now revealed an interesting thing or two about himself on a popular chat show.

Kunal Kapoor appeared on the famous chat show, 'Koffee With Karan' and during the rapid-fire round he was asked to give his Pehgam to certain actors for which he made some poems on the spot. He said, "To Sonu Sood I would say, 'Bhaiya apka dil hai dariya, aapke wajhse duniya hai badhiya'. 'Virat aap iss desh ki aan baan aur shaan hai, Virat Kohli aap mahan hai'. To AB (Abhishek Bachchan) I would say, 'Bhai Kabaddi, Kabaddi, Kabaddi. I Love you buddy'."

On the chat show Kunal also mentioned the one director he would want to work with, he shared, "I think it would have to be Raju because his movies have always been my favourite and I would play a doormat in Raju Hirani's film, I would do anything. I think he is fantastic."

Kunal's role in the show was a very layered and flawed one. He played an emperor in his OTT debut convincingly. The show was a Magnum Opus offering for the fans and the actor surely did well on his part.

The actor has a few unannounced projects that he is currently working on. He will also be seen in the Netflix anthology, Ankahi Kahaniya while he also has his debut production venture in the pipeline.

