“I’m really inspired by Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone,” says Muna Gauchan

Muna Gauchan is a well-known face, born and brought up in Kathmandu, Nepal (1997). She started her modelling career at the age of 16. Starting from ramp show to many magazine covers, she never failed to stand out in the Nepali modelling industry. She has also won many beauty pageants like Face of classic Diamond and Miss Eco International 2019. The Nepali supermodel also participated in MTV show Super Model Of The Year season 2. During the show, she made a great impression on the judges and the audiences with her outstanding performance.
Recently in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Muna Gauchan spoke at a length about her journey so far, her upcoming plans for Bollywood and dream filmmakers and actors she would like to work with.
Talking about her journey so far, Muna says, "After school, I felt very shy and introverted, so I thought I need to socialize and open up myself to get into modelling. So when my college began, I started participating in few beauty pageants and I won some of them. That's where I started modelling at the age of 16. There was a passion inside me, Modelling was something that used to make me happy from inside. I used to be very excited and never missed any projects despite having exams and other academic pressure."
Later in the chat, she also talked about her current and future plans. Muna says, "Apart from modelling, I'm working on my acting skills as I'm taking acting classes. I'm also taking dance classes and I'm trying to work on myself. I have given auditions for various films and have even been shortlisted for someone. Currently, I have 3-4 music videos lined up. I'm trying to do more and more music videos and at the same time working upon my acting skills. I really want to get into acting and that is my main motive."
Ask Muna her favourite genre to work and she says, "I'm not particular about genre, character or theme. As an actor, you must know how to do everything that comes your way be it action, romance or anything. I'm a very bubbly person and a fun-loving person. I'm very much into fashion and styling so I want to do some fun love stories because I've grown up watching such romantic Hindi movies. At the same time, I really love action movies. I do a lot of dancing also, I do belly dancing, I do every other contemporary dance. So, I want to even do dance-related movies."
At last, talking about her favourite filmmaker and actors in Bollywood she reveals, "Honestly, being a girl and watching a lot of romantic movies I really love Karan Johar's movies. His movies are love stories, emotional and they are also high school drama kind of movies to which we can very much relate. So, I really love his work."
Finally talking about her favourite actors, Muna says, "I really Varun Dhawan. Like since Student of the Year 2 he has been my favourite actor. He is very energetic with a good sense of humour. He is so kind as well. I also love Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. But, if I have to do a romantic movie, I'd love to do it with and definitely pick up Varun Dhawan."
