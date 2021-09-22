Ranbir Kapoor to film special dance number for Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Mr. Lele 

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to film a special dance number in the upcoming comic-thriller, Mr. Lele. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Producer Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan were keen on signing Ranbir Kapoor for the special song.

According to a report in a tabloid, Ranbir Kapoor has been rehearsing for the song for a while now and will kick-start the shoot on September 22, 2021. The actor is good friends with Karan Johar and has worked with him in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Brahmastra, backed by Dharma Productions. The special dance number will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and styled by Manish Malhotra. The song is one of the highlights of the movie.

Mr. Lele was announced in January last year. But, due to the pandemic, Varun Dhawan's exit and the lead actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's COVID-19 diagnosis further delayed the project. The filming commenced in April this year.

