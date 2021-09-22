Shahid Kapoor & Ali Abbas Zafar’s next is a Hindi adaptation of French film Nuit Blanche

Shahid Kapoor is roaring super high post the success of Kabir Singh. He has Jersey and the big mythological Karna in his kitty, followed by two projects on the web – a show with Raj and DK, and a digital only film with Ali Abbas Zafar.

While the news about Ali and Shahid's association is out all over, not many know that it is actually an official adaptation of a French thriller. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Ali got the rights to remake Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights in English), a film that stars Tomer Sisley as the lead. The 2011 action thriller revolved around the life of a cop whose connection with the underworld comes out in the open when they try to steal drugs from a powerful drug lord, leaving his child's life in danger. How he saves his child forms the rest of the story. Here, mostly, Shahid will play the cop who tries to save his daughter who gets kidnapped following his tryst with a gangster or drug lord. The film has been altered a bit keeping the Indian mind-set in place."

The source further adds, "It's a story that spans an entire night. It's about one night and how Shahid's character fights everyone to save his daughter. It's a carefully crafted thriller that will be made for the digital friendly audience and will be Shahid's second stint on the web. A top actress is also currently being spoken to for the main female lead."

