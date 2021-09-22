Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions team up, announce 4 star-studded projects

Viacom18 Studios has created a penchant for its unique brand of cinema by creating some of India’s genre defining films, garnering astounding commercial success and critical acclaim for the studio. Now in its next endeavour, Viacom18 Studios is collaborating with one of India’s top production house – Dharma Productions to bring forth the best actors and directors to the big screen with the most awaited Hindi films.

As part of the association, Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions will collaborate on some of the most anticipated films such as the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt, Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, Shakun Batra’s next starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Dhairya Karwa, as well as Shashank Khaitan’s next featuring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Speaking about the partnership, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said: “As Viacom18 Studios scales up and begins a new chapter, we are looking at key partnerships with creators who shape mainstream entertainment. Collaborating to build a slate of films further strengthens our long-term association with Karan and Dharma Productions.”

Karan Johar added, “In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who not only shares our vision in storytelling but also has our approach to differentiated cinema. Dharma Productions has been committed to entertaining movie-goers world over with every film and this partnership will further enable it.”

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions said, “The partnership with Viacom18 Studios is a significant step for Dharma as together we gear up to bring back the best of Hindi cinema to theatrical audiences. We believe that strategic alliances are the way forward for the film industry and this partnership is the stepping-stone to a long-term alliance.”

The films which are part of this deal are in various stages of production and are expected to release over the next 18- 24 months. With Viacom18’s leading broadcast channels at play, the network has also acquired satellite rights for these films.

