Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani emerges as the winner of the show

The much-awaited stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is finally coming to an end. The show was shot back in April-May this year in Cape Town, South Africa. While the final episode was filmed yesterday on September 21 in Film City Mumbai.

For season 11, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rahul Vaidya came out as the finalists. The finale episode is scheduled to be telecast on September 25 and 26 while the name of the winner has already been revealed. Yes, you heard that right and it is none other than Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani.

While the channel has not revealed any details yet, taking to Instagram, Arjun's wife Neha Swami Bijlani revealed the same and wrote, "I'm soooooo proud of you my jaan… I know what you have done really.. you deserve all the happiness in the world.. @arjunbijlani." She even posted a picture of the trophy on her Instagram story. Arjun even hosted a party at his home for all the contestants to celebrate his victory.

