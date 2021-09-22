“The scene is not very long, but the effort that has gone into it has been immense,” reveals Ashi Singh as she dons a Sardar disguise for Meet

Zee TV's latest fiction show, Meet, has made a place for itself in the audience’s hearts since its premiere. The show presents the story of Meet Hooda (essayed by Ashi Singh), who mirrors several women across the nation that are fighting societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities. While the show has already made an impression on the Indian household with its exceptional storyline, the female lead – Ashi Singh has also been working hard to grab everybody’s attention and inspire them. However, she recently stunned one and all when she took up a Sardar look for a particular sequence. In fact, she had to go through a major makeover for the avatar.
While every other actor shuffles through different shades of a character, Ashi Singh seems to be fortunate that she is getting an opportunity to play several distinct roles through one character. While Meet Hooda's look is unique already, her Sardar avatar left everyone astonished. In fact, no one could actually recognize her in disguise as she truly nailed the character. From the look to the accent and the nuances, Ashi Singh aced the part.
While Ashi is giving her best for the show and she is being appreciated for her performance, looks like her onscreen character of Meet Hooda is all set to face some major twists and turns. In fact, things are surely going to get more interesting when Meet's sister – Manushi goes missing from their house just before her marriage to Meet Alhawat. Will she be found, or will the marriage be called off?
