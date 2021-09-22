“The scene is not very long, but the effort that has gone into it has been immense,” reveals Ashi Singh as she dons a Sardar disguise for Meet

Zee TV's latest fiction show, Meet, has made a place for itself in the audience’s hearts since its premiere. The show presents the story of Meet Hooda (essayed by Ashi Singh), who mirrors several women across the nation that are fighting societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities. While the show has already made an impression on the Indian household with its exceptional storyline, the female lead – Ashi Singh has also been working hard to grab everybody’s attention and inspire them. However, she recently stunned one and all when she took up a Sardar look for a particular sequence. In fact, she had to go through a major makeover for the avatar.

While every other actor shuffles through different shades of a character, Ashi Singh seems to be fortunate that she is getting an opportunity to play several distinct roles through one character. While Meet Hooda's look is unique already, her Sardar avatar left everyone astonished. In fact, no one could actually recognize her in disguise as she truly nailed the character. From the look to the accent and the nuances, Ashi Singh aced the part.

Speaking of her experience, Ashi shared, "Meet has been a challenging show for me since the start, and there’s no doubt it’s testing my acting skills at every step. The new sequence where I’ll be seen dressed as a Sardar is not a very long one, but the effort that has gone into it has been immense. I had to undergo a complete makeover to get the look right. I had to wear a turban, a wig, a moustache, a beard, and different kinds of clothes. I still remember when I was asked to put the moustache and beard with gum, I was a little skeptical, since I have very sensitive skin. But I didn’t let it come in between my work, and somehow managed a DIY trick to stick it on my face. However, while the shoot was on, I could feel the beard was moving around whenever I was uttering my dialogues, and it’s only then that I realized that I had to be more careful. Everybody on the set was trying to make me laugh, but I kept my calm and didn’t even giggle once until the shot was over. I feel that’s more of an achievement for me because I can’t stop laughing when something funny is said in front of me."

While Ashi is giving her best for the show and she is being appreciated for her performance, looks like her onscreen character of Meet Hooda is all set to face some major twists and turns. In fact, things are surely going to get more interesting when Meet's sister – Manushi goes missing from their house just before her marriage to Meet Alhawat. Will she be found, or will the marriage be called off?

