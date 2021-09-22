Karan Johar writes a special birthday message for Kareena Kapoor Khan, his favourite actress: “We are pouters and posers in crime!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a Bollywood actress, got a year older today. While the birthday girl is spending her special day with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jehangir at an undisclosed beach location, Karan Johar is the first member of the film industry to wish her on social media.

KJo shared a throwback selfie with Kareena on his Instagram account. Along with the selfie of the two smiling at a glamorous event, Karan sent a sweet birthday message for his 'Poo for life,' writing, “We are pouters and posers in crime!”

He further added, “So much love for my favourite girl on her special day! Happy birthday to my poo for life (that can sound wrong on many levels but bolna banta hai!) Love you so much”.

Masbaa Gupta, who is close friends with Kareena, has also shared a photo of the birthday girl from last year's festivities. Best wishes to the actress,she captioned it, “Happy birthday Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Kareena, on the other hand, has shared a photo from her beach destination midnight birthday bash. She tweeted a picturesque view of a moonlit night by the beach with the caption, Leaving admirers guessing about the mesmerising place, she wrote, “Uff kya raat aayi hai."

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan.

