“Helmet turned out to be a complete game-changer for me”- Aparshakti Khurana

ZEE5’s popular film Helmet starring Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Verma has been grabbing several eyeballs ever since its release on the leading OTT platform. The social comedy film highlights one of the most pertaining issues in our society and is a quirky depiction of the entrenched taboos surrounding the simple act of buying condoms in India.

Aparshakti Khurana an actor par excellence has been constantly offering the audiences some stellar performances and through Helmet he has definitely raised the bar higher. Actors often have that one film that truly ends up being a game-changer for them and for Aparshakti it was Helmet.

Talking about the same Aparshakti Khurana mentions, "Helmet turned out to be a complete game-changer for me. Ever since the release of this film, I have been getting so many messages telling me how relatable the movie is. Also, it's a proud feeling to know that so many people have watched and loved the movie on ZEE5 and this is just the beginning! Our main objective while making the film was to create awareness while making people laugh and I believe that we have managed to do so. Thus, this movie will always be extra special to me because it is my debut film not only as a lead but my first after the birth of my daughter"

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and actor Dino Morea's DM Movies, the film is directed by Satramm Ramani and written by Rohan Shankar.

