Rohit Shetty to venture into the digital space with a cop thriller drama series

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is the man behind the super hit cop films of Bollywood- Singham and Simmba. He is also awaiting to show the world his third cop- Sooryavanshi which will be essayed by Akshay Kumar. The film will see all three of his cops come together forming the first cop-universe in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, with Rohit Shetty almost done with his upcoming film Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, he is ready to introduce us to another cop drama. According to reports, Shetty is backing an eight-episode web series for Amazon Prime Video which will be helmed by his assistant director Sushwanth Prakash.

Reports state that Sushwanth has been a part of Rohit's team for years. Shetty will serve as the creator and showrunner for his maiden digital offering. The story is said to be inspired by true events and Rohit has already started working n the cop thriller with his team of writers.

Since the series is heavy on action, Rohit Shetty has reportedly initiated conversations with Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, and Tiger Shroff for the lead role. The lead actor will be confirmed in the coming weeks. The filmmaker is apparently not keen on announcing the project anytime soon and will wait till his film Sooryavanshi has a release date.

