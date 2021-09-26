Sonu Sood has over 52,000 mails in his inbox; shares screenshot

Sonu Sood has been in the news over the past year for his philanthropic work during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the course of the last one-and-a-half year, Sood has helped thousands of people reach their hometown and help with medical facilities and other basic necessities. Last week, the actor was raided by the IT department who has alleged that he has evaded taxes worth Rs. 20 crore.

After the raids, Sood had put out a statement saying that every rupee in his foundation is waiting its turn to save a life and reach the needy. The tax department also claimed that Sood's foundation collected over Rs. 18 crore till April this year and used only Rs. 1.9 crore from it on relief work, while the rest remains unused. Responding to it, Sood had said that it would hardly take him anytime to use the money to help the needy as he receives thousands of requests every day.

On Saturday, Sonu Sood took to his Twitter handle to share a screenshot of his Email account where he has over 52,000 emails in his inbox. Circling on the number of mails he has received, Sonu wrote in Hindi, "Hope.. Trust.. Prayers.. what else is needed in life".

उम्मीद..भरोसा..दुआएं..।

और क्या चाहिए जीवन में ???? pic.twitter.com/jfXchyonxl

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 25, 2021

In his statement after the raid, Sonu Sood said, “Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going. I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service for the last four days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life."

