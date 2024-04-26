Lauren Sanchez Has To Choose Between Friends

This article was last updated on April 26, 2024

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Now THIS is awkward. Lauren Sanchez is busy planning her upcoming wedding to Jeff Bezos, and of course she intends to hire the world’s best performers to entertain her A-list guests. Therein lies the problem. Since money is no object, Lauren was hoping to have none other than Taylor Swift perform on her big day, but one of her bridesmaids is Taylor’s nemesis Kim Kardashian. To say Lauren is stuck between a rock and a hard place would be an understatement. She’s a huge fan of Taylor’s music and it would be a dream come true to have her perform at her wedding, but she also adores Kim and fears it wouldn’t go over well with her. As we told you, Kim is quietly working to patch things up with Taylor, so SHE might solve the problem for Lauren.

