Kim Kardashian Is Enjoying Cher’s Cast-off Chrome Hearts

April 26, 2024

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Here’s something you don’t read every day… Kim Kardashian is wearing hand-me-downs! Before you jump to the wrong conclusion, times aren’t tough for billionaire Kim, but she IS wearing castoffs from Cher’s closet! As we previously reported, Cher has been sorting through her things and downsizing. She and Kim have developed a friendship through the years, partly because they share Armenian roots. Cher has decades worth of designer clothes and accessories, including many from the early seasons of Chrome Hearts, which just HAPPENS to be one of Kim’s now-favorite labels. Although Cher IS planning a huge garage sale, (I went to one of her sales years ago and it was heaven!) she gave Kim first dibs on some of the pieces and then gave them to her for free.

