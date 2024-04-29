Ellen Degeneres Has A Plan

This article was last updated on April 29, 2024

Ellen DeGeneres is going back to her old playbook in hopes of reviving her career. After she came out as gay, Ellen’s TV career stalled so she eventually went back to stand-up comedy before reinventing herself as a talk show host. After backstage reports circulated describing her as “toxic,” Ellen was all but cancelled, and now she’s going back to stand-up as she tries to reinvent herself yet again. My source says Ellen is itching to get back to work and podcast host will be her next transformation. She’s been a sitcom star and a talk show host, so the logical next step for her is to host a podcast.

