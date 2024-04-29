O.J. Simpson’s Family Wants Him To Be Remembered

This article was last updated on April 29, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The family of the late O.J. Simpson is planning to auction off some of his personal possessions that aren’t covered under his court ordered judgement, and we predict it will be a big success. From used clothing to empty prescription bottles, personal notes, doodles, assorted odds and ends -if they can legally sell something they WILL. The family hopes to raise enough money to create a memorial for OJ in his hometown of San Francisco. In case you were wondering – the city would have to APPROVE this, and since that’s highly unlikely considering OJ’s past, the family is looking to purchase a plot of land for the memorial.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.