At least 42 dead after floods due to dam failure in Kenya

This article was last updated on April 29, 2024

At least 42 dead after flooding due to dam failure in Kenya

At least 42 people have been killed in floods following the breach of a dam in Kenya. Local media and the Red Cross in the country report this. There are also 17 children among the dead.

The dam breach happened in Mai Mahiu, an area about 55 kilometers north of the capital Nairobi. The local governor says that many victims are still buried under the mud. The death toll could therefore rise even further, the rescue operation is still in full swing.

The dam broke after heavy rainfall in the area. On images X you can see that the water flows through the river at great speed.

The Red Cross in Kenya, together with local emergency services and volunteers, is busy removing people from the water and mud. On X the Red Cross reports that several people have been taken to hospital.

In the past month there have been floods in several places in East Africa; also Tanzania and Burundi are struggling with water. Hundreds of people have already died there. According to local authorities, at least 185,000 people have also lost their homes.

