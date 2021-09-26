Censor Board issues show-cause notice to makers of Pratik Gandhi starrer Bhavai for flouting certification rules

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to the makers of Pratik Gandhi starrer Bhavai for flouting certification rules and tampering with the content of the film. The film was earlier titled Raavan Leela and when a section of the audience took offense with the title, the makers changed it to Bhavai.

According to the CBFC, the makers changed the title in the trailer and also included portions deposited with the body. "CFBC has sought an explanation from the makers of Bhavai for flouting certification rules and tampering with the content of the film. CBFC has always tried to stay true to its guidelines and has been making the certification process as smooth and systematic as possible," CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi said in a statement.

"However want to clearly state that flouting the rules of CBFC certification is not acceptable as it compromises the role of systems & balances. Further, it also portrays the industry in an irresponsible light," he added.

The trailer of Bhavai directed by Hardik Gujjar was released over a week ago. After the release, the makers changed the title of the trailer and also removed a scene showing two actors, playing Ram and Raavan in conversation with each other after a section of the audience found it offensive. CBFC said that the distorted trailer is a contravention of the Cinematograph Certification Rules.

Produced by Pen Studios, Bhavai is set to release in theatres on October 1.

