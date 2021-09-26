“Excited to be part of India’s first female franchise backed by Bhanushali Studios,” says Nushrratt Bharuccha as she starts shooting for Janhit Mein Jaari

When two passionate storytellers come together to make cinema, one can expect a slew of entertaining films coming from them. To create relevant movies with a touch of humour, Bhanushali Studios Limited has joined hands with Raaj Shaandilyaa for a multi-film deal.

First to go on floors is an unusual but relevant full of laughter film – Janhit Mein Jaari – starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Anud Singh Dhaka, and Paritosh Tripathi. Shooting for the film, written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh, who has directed several acclaimed TV shows, commenced in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, recently.

A film that will break stereotypes with its subject that is apt for today’s time, will see Nushrratt Bharuccha showing her acting skills in a role she never portrayed before. The Dream Girl director-writer, has shed light on a crucial issue faced in an unusual yet comical way.

If this is the level of drama, masti and laughter off screen. Imagine the fun once #JanhitMeinJaari is on your screens!@Nushrratt @Anudsinghdhaka @annukapoor_ @Pparitosh1 @writerraj #JaiBasantuSingh @vinodbhanu #KamleshBhanushali @vishalgurnani5 @vklahoti @SonaliSinghSSS pic.twitter.com/ss3Rvf3lsl

— Bhanushali Studios Limited (@BSL_Films) September 25, 2021

Nushrratt, excited about her role and subject of the film, says, "Janhit Mein Jaari has an extremely interesting concept, from the moment I heard it, I just knew I had to be part of it. And collaborating with Raaj once again after Dream Girl is an absolute delight. Excited to be part of India's first female franchise being backed by Bhanushali Studios Ltd."

Raring to go with his second production, producer Vinod Bhanushali says, "I have always been an admirer of good storytelling that gets you thinking. Janhit Mein Jaari is exactly that. The story by Raaj is engrossing, moving, and sends a message in a fun entertaining manner with the trademark Raaj Shaandilyaa humour. Nushrratt is going to break new grounds with her role and surprise audiences with this film.”

Speaking about Janhit Mein Jaari and his association with BSL, Raaj Shaandilyaa says, "Given that most of India lives in small towns and villages, as a filmmaker, I want mainstream their stories. Janhit Mein Jaari not only addresses a couple of socially relevant issues but also makes some valid points we need to think about. I'm sure the subject will resonate with urban audiences too. Nushrratt is a wonderful actress and after Dream Girl, I couldn't think of anyone else but her for this film. I'm excited about my collaboration with Vinod Bhanushali and hope to bring many more such interesting and new stories on screen for our vast and diverse audience."

Presented by Raaj Shaandilyaa, a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, Janhit Mein Jaari is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, and Rajesh Raghav, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s horror film Chhorii to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results