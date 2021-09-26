Arjun Rampal issues an official statement after NCB arrests his partner Gabriella Demetriades’ brother in drug case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades, in connection with a drug case in Goa. Post that the actor's name was used by various publications in connection with the case.

Reacting to all these, Arjun had issued an official statement clarifying that he has no connection with the case. He also urged everyone not to drag his name. Arjun said, "Dear Friends, Followers & Public, I'm as shocked and taken aback as you are with this latest development today. It's unfortunate that my name is being unnecessarily dragged in every publication though I have no association whatsoever. As far as my family and I are concerned, my direct family and I are law-abiding citizens. And while the incident involves a person who is a relative of my partner, I have no other connection or relationship other than that with this person."

He added, "I request the media to not make headlines using my name as we are NOT related and this is causing hurt and confusion for my own family and the people I have a professional relationship with. I have faith in our legal system and whoever is on the wrong side on the law, should be treated as the judiciary deems fit. My trust is in the system in these matters. Let the law take its course and kindly refrain from attaching my partner's and my name to something we have nothing to do with. I appreciate all your support and humbly request you to be honest and sensitive in this regard."

The actor is currently shooting in London.

