Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to release on Valentine’s Day 2022 instead of Christmas 2021

The much-anticipated comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha was initially announced to release on 25 December 2020, coinciding with Christmas. However, due to the production halt owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the release was postponed to 24 December 2021.
Post that, due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India during April-May 2021, the production of the film came to a halt again. The second wave also led to the closure of cinema halls in the country. Recently, with the betterment in Covid situation the government has allowed the cinema halls to function again from October 22.
Helmed by Advait Chandan and starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and also stars South superstar Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role.
