Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani’s Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to theatrically release on March 25, 2022

Earlier this year, the makers of the Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiya 2 had announced that their film would release theatrically on November 19, 2021. Now, post the Maharashtra government stating that theatres could resume business post October 22, a number of filmmakers have been announcing theatrical releases dates for their respective ventures.
In the same line, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani as well have now announced a new release date for Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The much awaited horror thrill, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will now release on March 25, 2022, at a theatre near you.
