Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey to release on December 31, 2021

Just yesterday the Maharashtra government announced the reopening of cinemas post October 22 within the state. Following the announcement filmmakers who have eagerly been waiting for the reopening of cinemas in the state have been announcing the release of their respective ventures. After Yash Raj Films announced the release pattern for their slate of films, the next announcement comes for the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey. Now, as per the announcement, Jersey which was initially slated to release on November 5, 2021 will hit screens on December 31, 2021.

Shifting from the earlier announced Diwali date, Jersey will hit screens on New Year’s Eve especially since the release of the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was pushed to Valentine’s Day 2022. Says an industry trade source, “With Laal Singh Chaddha being pushed to 2022 it gives the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey ample room at the box office to maximise business.”

As for the film itself, Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri the film features music by Sachet and Parmpara, and is a remake of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu film Jersey.

