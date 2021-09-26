Ajay Devgn locks April 29, Eid 2022 for Mayday release

It seems like everyone in the industry is celebrating the announcement of the Maharashtra government to reopen cinemas from October 22. Another theatrical release date announcement coming in the long list is that of the Ajay Devgn starrer MayDay. Taking to the micro blogging site, Twitter, Ajay Devgn announced that MayDay will now release on April 29, 2022.
“Ah, at last the news of cinema theatres opening in October, in Maharashtra, is long-awaited and terrific. As promised earlier, the aviation-thriller drama, produced & directed by me, starring @SrBachchan @Rakulpreet & Me in the lead, will release on 29th April, 2022”, posted Devgn.
